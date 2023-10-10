Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.83

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 496891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

