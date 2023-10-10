Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Buys $322,500.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alight Stock Up 0.2 %

Alight stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alight during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

