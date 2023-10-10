Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

ALGM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,479. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

