Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $233.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

