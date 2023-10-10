Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AWCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
