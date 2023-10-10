American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

