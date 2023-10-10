Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.11. The company had a trading volume of 372,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,931. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

