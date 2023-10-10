Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,806 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average is $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

