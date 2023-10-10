Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,771,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Stephens upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

