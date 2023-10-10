Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

