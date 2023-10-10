Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2023 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2023 – Salesforce had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $248.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $242.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $229.00.

8/28/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.24. 1,290,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average is $209.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,579 shares of company stock worth $142,087,532. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

