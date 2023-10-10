Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) PT at $289.00

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.88 and a 200-day moving average of $298.07. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $219.55 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

