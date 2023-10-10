Analysts Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Veracyte news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221,563 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,523,000 after acquiring an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,424,000 after acquiring an additional 512,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,196,000 after acquiring an additional 273,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.35. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

