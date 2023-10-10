AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 4.2%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.81. 646,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,823,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $2,391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

