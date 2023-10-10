Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
