Apollo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $314,596.09 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $314,596.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00035561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

