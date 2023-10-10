Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $100.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 179,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

