Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 263.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APLD. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Down 7.0 %

APLD stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.