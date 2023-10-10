Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. 586,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,748,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Applied Digital Trading Up 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $579.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 4.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile



Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

