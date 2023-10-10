Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 278.79% from the company’s current price.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.61. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.