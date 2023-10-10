Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 401,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 314,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.
Arbor Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$106.75 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of -3.65.
Arbor Metals Company Profile
Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arbor Metals
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.