Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 401,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 314,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$106.75 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of -3.65.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

