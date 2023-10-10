Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

