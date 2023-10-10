ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

