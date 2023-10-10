ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $24.06

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.06, but opened at $24.70. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 695,034 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

