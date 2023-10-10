Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.41 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Ark has a market capitalization of $83.41 million and approximately $42.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002518 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002774 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,154,006 coins and its circulating supply is 176,154,788 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

