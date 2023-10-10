Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ATLCL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 4,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.