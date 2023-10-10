Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading Down 2%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 70,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 445,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $21,980,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

