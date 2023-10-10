Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after buying an additional 912,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,630,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after buying an additional 485,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

