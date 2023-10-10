AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

