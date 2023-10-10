Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lessened by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.66. 257,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.06.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

