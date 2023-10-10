Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.4% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.31. The company had a trading volume of 145,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,444. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.47.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

