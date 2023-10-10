Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,634,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $250.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.