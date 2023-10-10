AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Lifted by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,563.63 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,165.05 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,514.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,522.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.