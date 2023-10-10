Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. 67,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.