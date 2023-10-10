Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.44% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,602. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

