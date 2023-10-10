AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.20

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 176121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,999,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,314,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AvePoint by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

