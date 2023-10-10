Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.55. 379,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,519,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Azul by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

