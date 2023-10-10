B. Riley Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $7.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,513. The stock has a market cap of $271.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,217 shares of company stock valued at $119,302 in the last 90 days. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,570.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 338,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 318,559 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in EverQuote by 245.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 298,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

