Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Hits $40.44 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $40.44 million and $2.17 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00007344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,001,598 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a DAO that aims to enable Bitcoin to be used as collateral in the DeFi space. It was founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora and a team of developers. BADGER facilitates this by allowing tokenized Bitcoin (e.g., WBTC or renBTC) to be used as collateral in Ethereum-based DeFi applications, enabling users to access loans and employ various DeFi strategies.The BADGER token is the native token of Badger DAO, operating as an ERC-20 token. It has a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. However, it follows an inflationary model with gradual coin releases. $BADGER serves several functions, including governance participation, cash flow distribution from protocol fees, and use as collateral in DeFi.Overall, Badger DAO bridges the worlds of Bitcoin and DeFi, providing opportunities for users to leverage Bitcoin within the DeFi ecosystem while actively participating in the DAO’s governance decisions and receiving cash flows from protocol activities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

