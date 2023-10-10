Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 433,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 839,547 shares.The stock last traded at $12.48 and had previously closed at $12.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Banc of California Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $723.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

