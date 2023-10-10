Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $8.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 72,294 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

