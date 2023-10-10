Bank of America Increases Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $66.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Camtek Price Performance

Camtek stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 83,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,708. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $65.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Camtek’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

