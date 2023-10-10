Bank of America Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $45.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 159,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,359. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

