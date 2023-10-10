Bank OZK Acquires 32 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $418,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $15.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $871.76. The stock had a trading volume of 450,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,291. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $854.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $359.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

