Bank OZK Buys 6,100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank OZK grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Quanta Services by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,666,000 after acquiring an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE PWR traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.01. 402,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,151. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

