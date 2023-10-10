Bank OZK Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

EMR stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,107. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

