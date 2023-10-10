Bank OZK Has $2.15 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.47. 1,822,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,580. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $423.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.