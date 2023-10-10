Bank OZK Invests $793,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank OZK acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,115 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.1 %

EA stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

