Bank OZK Makes New $701,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank OZK purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.00. 607,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,647. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.