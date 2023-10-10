Bank OZK Purchases Shares of 6,798 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,798 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.28. 261,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,625. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
